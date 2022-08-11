Bahati cries foul over tallying process in Mathare

Musician Bahati when he was reduced to tears after Jubilee party recalled his nomination to contest the Mathare parliamentary seat. PHOTO | COURTESY

Singer Kelvin Kioko alias Bahati has cried foul over the votes tallying process by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in Mathare Constituency.

Posting on his social media, Bahati said, “Dear I.E.B.C We Need Answers!!! Everything is at Stand Still at St. Teresa’s Tallying Centre and We can Sense Rigging Plans… Please tell us what’s Happening!!!”

Bahati also claims that 21 ballot boxes had been tampered with.

“I have been waiting to be declared the winner and to be handed over the official certificate as the Mathare MP-elect,” he said.

Bahati’s political journey had its fair share of challenges having been denied the nomination certificate. In a media briefing, the Adhiambo hitmaker publicly shed tears claiming the move was unfairly orchestrated.

However, Bahati would later be recalled and handed over the certificate. Happy for clinching the seat, Bahati said, “Baada ya machozi….Ni Bahati tena! The Jubilee/Azimio certificate is back and Mathare constituency can now have their favourite candidate on the ballot.”

Later, the gospel artiste who has since turned secular would suggest that the ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna had offered him Sh50 million to drop out of the Mathare parliamentarian race for the incumbent Anthony Oluoch.

“Sifuna is asking me to step down and has offered me a job in the next government. Who told Sifuna I wanted a job?” he asked.

After an exchange of unpleasant words between the two politicians on Twitter, Sifuna rubbished the claims saying, “No one had such loads of money to give Bahati.”