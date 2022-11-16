Bahati: Five is a lot, I’m done having children





After welcoming his fifth child, singer Bahati says he no longer wants any more children. Bahati explained that he now wants to concentrate on raising the ones that he has.

“I am done, five children is a lot, what I want to do is focusing on giving them a better life. Diana and I agree on this,” Bahati said.

Bahati and his wife Diana Marua welcomed her third child early this month. Bahati also has a daughter from a previous relationship and an adopted son.

The couple announced they were expecting their third child together in July. Diana said had not planned for another child when she learned about her pregnancy in March.

Revealing the news to their fans through YouTube, the couple released a new music video titled Nakulombotov where the two expressed their unconditional love for their unborn child.

“I feel like I have suffered for a long. I’ve gone through so much, kutoka hizo time nilikuwa sick and all that. I feel like I got into depression. Ilikam unexpectedly. Out of the blue, this happened. But I think saa hii niko kwa space ya ‘I accept it’. I was in denial, like I didn’t believe that this happened and I felt like I could not share it with anyone,” she said.

The couple has two other children, Heaven and Majesty Bahati. They are also foster parents to Morgan, a boy Bahati adopted from the children’s home that Bahati grew up in.

Diana and Bahati’s relationship started when the singer posted a picture of himself and Marua on his Instagram page with the caption: “This’s is the Year of seeking God – Who’s complaining about me having a prayer partner?

That was in 2017. Later on, their relationship progressed from just being friends to lovers.

Their marriage was hit with controversy last year when Marua accused Singer Willy Paul of rape. She claimed to have had a brief encounter with Willy Paul in the past where the incident happened.

Willy Paul and Bahati have been music rivals since their heyday as gospel music artistes.

