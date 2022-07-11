Bahati has the ‘last’ laugh in his tiff with Edwin Sifuna after IEBC list-out





Singer-turned-politician Kevin Kioko aka Bahati cannot keep calm after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) gazetted him to compete for the Mathare MP seat under the Jubilee-Azimio ticket.

After weeks of a back and forth online spat with ODM secretary-general Edwin Sifuna, has been handed a lifeline in his quest for the parliamentary seat.

Bahati could however not take in the good news without rubbing it on the face of his political detractor, going as far as the electorate not to vote for Sifuna who is seeking to become Nairobi’s next governor.

“I want to inform you that I am gazetted and I’m vying. Thank you to the people of Mathare who rioted to have me on the ballot paper. No one can change that,” Bahati said.

“Vote for me and Raila Odinga but when it comes to the senator seat don’t vote for Sifuna. That man rants a lot,” he added.

Sometime last week, Sifuna had also directed some not so pleasant remarks at the former gospel musician, while refuting claims that Bahati had been offered Sh 50 million to step down from the Mathare race in favour of ODM’s Anthony Oluoch.

“Yaani kama kuna mtu ako na Sh50 million mahali eti anataka kuchukua apee Bahati? Huyo mtu kichwa yake ni mbaya. Afanyie nini? Ya nini? (So there is somebody somewhere with Sh50 million to offer Bahati? That person must be insane. Why would anyone make such an offer?” Sifuna said.