Bahati: I will not be clouting chasing this year!





Controversial personality Kevin Bahati says this year he is committing himself to reduce his appetite of courting drama and focus on delivering good music.

The star known for being tendentious – that is, promoting a particular cause or point of view, especially a controversial one – is never perturbed whenever he trends, be it for a good or bad reason. Now, he wants a new lease on life, this year.

“I had a sit down with my management and I believe this will be a special year for me. We have decided that 2023 will be all about collaborations projects and nothing else,” Bahati revealed.

The father of five says last year, he had a lot of collaboration requests but had to turn them down to focus on his political career, which really never got past his front door.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Caroline Mutoko reveals admiration for Bahati, Kabi wa Jesus “I had a lot of collaboration requests in 2022 from different artists, but I was not able to do these collaborations because of politics. But I have a lot of pending collaborations with international artists that will be dropping soon,” Bahati revealed.

With his focus now shifting back to what he does best, Bahati is inclined to bring back sanity to his craft, just as were the days when he started his career and was seen as an innocent and honest artiste.

“This year I will not be engaging in publicity stunts and clout chase, no more drama, just good music,” he adds.

As it stands, Bahati has been able to keep his word, appearing to delegate the clout chasing to his wife, who recently ignited a public fight with controversial Andrew Kibe, only for her to release her latest jam ‘Narudi Soko’.

Well, only time will tell.

