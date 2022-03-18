Bahati joins Jubilee, eyes Mathare seat

Musician Bahati when he declared interest in vying for the Mathare seat on a Jubilee ticket. PHOTO: COURTESY

Singer Bahati is the latest musician to join politics.

Real name Kelvin Kioko, Bahati officially joined Jubilee, a political outfit associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday.

He’s also announced his bid to become the next Mathare lawmaker.

“I’m proud to announce that I’m now a proud member of Jubilee and the Azimio movement,” the singer declared.

Bahati explained his inspiration to join politics was drawn from the fact that Mathare has never had a leader that was born and raised from the constituency, which is what the people are demanding in the next elections.

“I’ve heard their cry that for a long time, the last three decades we have not had a leader who is born and raised in Mathare. So I want to officially say and accept that calling and honor and say that I am ready to represent the people of Mathare.”

Bahati is set to battle incumbent Anthony Oluoch and James Ongero in the August 2022 polls.

The mtoto wa mama singer joins local other musicians, Jackson Ngechu Makini, better known by his stage name CMB Prezzo, who is eyeing the Kasarani parliamentary seat. Others include Mwanaisha Chidzuga, and DNG who are vying for the Matuga Parliamentary seat and the Kenyatta Golf Course Member Of County Assembly seat respectively.

He also joins former radio presenter Felix Odiwuor, alias Jalang’o who is vying for the Langata Parliamentary seat hoping to unseat the current MP Nickson Korir, and comedian Mc Jesse who is vying for the Imenti South parliamentary seat.