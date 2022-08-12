Bahati loses his Mathare MP bid comes in third

Gospel Artist Bahati after he was summoned at Milimani Law Courts on March 10, 2020 after suing after suing musician Peter Munyaru (Peter Blessings) on grounds of obtaining Ksh 2,039,000 from Kevin Kioko by falsely pretending that he was able to produce music videos with EMB Records on January 28, 2020. The complainant, Bahati is set to testify on the matter during the next hearing on April 9, 2020.Picture Kanyiri Wahito

Kevin Kioko, popularly known as Bahati, has lost the Mathare MP race.

In the fiercely contested campaign, Anthony Oluoch of the ODM, the current MP, and Billian Ojiwa of the UDA finished first and second, respectively.

Oluoch won with 28,098 votes, retaining his seat; Ojiwa came in second with 16,912 votes.

Bahati received 8,166 votes while running for the Jubilee party.

However, Ojiwa challenged the election results when the votes were counted, citing significant anomalies.

Before the findings could be made public, he withdrew his agents and threatened to sue to overturn the decision.

Oluoch, who will represent the district for a second term, is committed to collaborating with his rivals in the battle against poverty in the region.

“I invite all my able competitors so that we work for our people,” Oluoch said after being handed his certificate by Mathare Constituency Returning Officer Lucy Wangare.

Bahati had hours before alleged that the tallying process had many irregularities.

Posting on his social media, Bahati said, “Dear I.E.B.C We Need Answers!!! Everything is at Stand Still at St. Teresa’s Tallying Centre and We can Sense Rigging Plans… Please tell us what’s Happening!!!”

Bahati also claims that 21 ballot boxes had been tampered with.

“I have been waiting to be declared the winner and to be handed over the official certificate as the Mathare MP-elect,” he said.

During the campaign season, Bahati’s love-hate relationship with the ODM leaders played out in the media.

When Baba was campaigning in Mathare, he promised to give Bahati a job and that he should step down for Oluoch.

Bahati walked out in a huff refusing the offer.

Raila told constituents, “Bahati is my child, I will give him work in the government.”

Bahati then took to his social media and narrated to his followers how he was attacked shortly after leaving the campaign rally due to his political stance.

Adding, “I am fighting for the people of Mathare. I had a job as a musician but the people of Mathare are going through a lot of struggles.”