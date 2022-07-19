Bahati: My life is in danger

Musician Bahati when he declared interest in vying for the Mathare seat on a Jubilee ticket. PHOTO: COURTESY

Musician-turn politician Kevin ‘Bahati’ Kioko now says his life is in danger while attributing the situation to his political woes.

The Adhiambo hitmaker has, however, vowed to fight on until the end as he bids to become the next Mathare lawmaker.

“I am facing the toughest time of my political career. I have gone through a lot in the past few days. But God is good,” he said in a video shared on his Twitter page.

Bahati has severally resisted offers from senior politicians to step down from the Mathare parliamentary race. The latest offer came from Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga at the weekend.

Odinga publicly offered him a job in government if he stepped down. The singer has turned down the offer and suggested he already has a job.

“I’m fighting for the people of Mathare. I want to repeat this again, I have a job as a musician but my people in Mathare are still living a hard life, a life I cannot explain.”

Bahati also alleges he has received death threats including from goons who attacked him and tore his Jubilee branded shirt.

Bahati is seeking to unseat incumbent Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch, who is contesting on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket.