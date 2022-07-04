Bahati responds to wife’s pregnancy reports





Singer Bahati, born Kevin Bahati Kioko, and his better half Diana Bahati who also is a singer, have addressed reports they are expecting another child.

At a family and friends gathering event, the couple appeared to suggest the reports are news to them.

Bahati, known for hits such as Adhiambo, said he is yet to find out whether he is going to be a dad again.

“People have speculated for sometime. What we will do is go to the hospital and find out,” he said.

The musician come politician then turned to his wife and hilariously popped the question ‘babe are you pregnant’?

To which she burst into laughter and responded ‘I don’t know’.

The couple has three children alongside an adopted one. He also has a kid from a previous relationship.

Recently, Bahati has dominated the media headlines after his interest in contesting for the Mathare parliamentary seat hit headwinds.

This is after senior politicians in the city led by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secretary general Edwin Sifuna claimed he had stepped down from the race in favour of incumbent Anthony Oluoch.

Bahati who is contesting on a Jubilee ticket disputed the claims and criticized Sifuna.