Bahati reveals millions he’s spent on political campaigns

Musician Bahati shows off a fleet of vehicles that he will use in his campaign for the Mathare parliamentary contest. PHOTO | COURTESY

Musician Bahati shows off a fleet of vehicles that he will use in his campaign for the Mathare parliamentary contest. PHOTO | COURTESY





Kelvin ‘Bahati’ Kioko, a renowned musician turned politician, has surprised many by revealing what he spent on campaigns.

In an online interview, Bahati, who is contesting for the Mathare seat in the August polls, says he’s folked out tens of millions of shillings.

“I have spent approximately 33 million on my election campaigns. I get support from well-wishers. My budget on election day is 10 million. Campaigns for a parliamentary bid seat cost more than 50 million,” he said.

The singer’s journey to leadership has been met with a fair share of challenges, but known for his resilience, the Adhaimbi hitmaker says he did not cave in what he describes as intimidation.

The youthful politician had earlier alleged his main opponent sent goons to rough him up in a bid to have him step down from the race.

This, he alleged recently in a video that he shared via his Instagram page.

In the video which was recorded at 1 am moments after he got home, a disappointed Bahati is seen looking very rather worn out, and said;

“Today has been one of the hardest days in my campaign life and the hardest day in my political career, you know I have gone through a lot over the last couple of days and God is good, God is faithful we are here,”

“It started with getting a lot of challenges and fights of course from my opponent who wanted them to take away my ticket which I was given, the other side they brought propaganda that I had stepped down which I refused. They wanted me to be given a government appointment which I also refused and today because I have to be brave and I have to do what it takes because I am fighting for the people of Mathare I have to repeat this again, I had a job and I have a job as a musician.”

He said that after his opponent saw him at the Azimio rally, he sent him some goons to mishandle him and try and stop him which left him with a tattered polo shirt.

He added that despite it all, he has forgiven him and that no one will ever intimidate him into stepping down from the Mathare MP seat.

“I urge my Mathare people even if they keep fighting me not to give up, 9th August our lives will never be the same again. Let’s bring change and let’s vote one of our own. If someone fears me that much to an extent of sending people and threatening my life, clearly he knows that I will help the people of Mathare,” added Bahati.