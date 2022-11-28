Bahati sparks online speculation after Diana’s wababaz storm





Singer Bahati has fueled online speculation with a cryptic post about a “big” event that will happen in two days’ time.

The post on the singer’s Instagram page simply displays a rose and a ring with the date “Nov 30”.

Many of the singer’s fans, however, are of the opinion that this is yet another stunt by the artiste in preparation for a new song release.

This comes after a tumultuous week that saw Diana Marua trend for all the wrong reasons, her husband Bahati left netizens in awe as he romantically assured her of his love for her.

Also read; Akothee: I have blocked 700 people

Through a post on social media, the Adhiambo singer declared his undying love for Diana who got bashed following a viral video where she admitted that she dated men for money in the past.

“I loved you yesterday, I love you today, and I look forward to loving you more tomorrow and every day after that… Your beauty, strength, and love fill me with happiness. “You are my rock, my joy and the love of my life. I looked for a woman I could live with, but I ended up marrying the woman I can’t live without. You are my better half,” Bahati wrote.

To which Diana responded: “I love you my husband! I love you.”

The content creator, whose channel on YouTube is just 200K subscribers short of a million, trended for the better part of last week after the controversial video resurfaced, two years after she shared it.

Also read: Comedian Nasra Yusuf – I lost myself, family, career and friends because of this relationship

“I used to date men for money at some point in my life because I lacked the whole of my life to a point where all I wanted was a good life. All I wanted was to live well. I dated guys for money and I had one who paid my rent, another did my house shopping and I had someone to buy me clothes and another to take me out,” Diana said in the video.

Online she was bashed for promoting immorality with some castigating her for ‘sharing too much’, warning that the confession would dent Bahati’s ego.

Diana, however, came out to set the records straight, saying the video was meant to encourage women, a testimony that they should never give up.

Also read: Abbas Kubaff is back! Headlines UK gig