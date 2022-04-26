Bahati supporters protest nomination scandal

Musician Bahati when he declared interest in vying for the Mathare seat on a Jubilee ticket. PHOTO: COURTESY

Motorists driving along the busy Thika Super Highway experienced a traffic snarl up on Monday after supporters of musician Kelvin Kioko, who is popularly referred to as Bahati, barricaded the road near the Jubilee Party Headquarters located at Pangani.

The demonstrations kicked off moments after the tearful musician claimed the the party had asked him to step down in favour of current Mathare lawmaker Anthony Oluoch.

Bahati’s supporters were later joined by supporters of other political leaders who were unhappy with how the party was dishing out tickets.

The demonstration which saw the protestors barricade the highway using tires and stones later had police officers deployed to deal with the situation.

On Monday Bahati cried foul saying he’d been asked not to participate in the August 9, General Elections.

“The past 24 hours have been one of the hardest times of my life. I was called to a meeting and asked to bring back the certificate,” he said.

The Adhiambo hitmaker vowed he was not going to step down as a candidate because of a section of leaders who had decided to block his bid.

He instead asked Azimio top leaders President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga to intervene and allow him enjoy his democratic right.

“I personally have made a decision that I am not backing down from the race. My name will be on the ballot on August 9,” he said.

According to Bahati, he understood well the problems the people of the slum were going through and he would not shy from representing them in the National Assembly.