Bahati to critics: I dont care what you say, I have to make it





Bahati Kioko broke into the limelight as a gospel artiste releasing several hit songs with Mama, his first hit propelling him to the echelons of stardom.

However, over the years, Bahati appeared to have taken a different route with his appetite for courting controversies.

This has earned him several critics who continue to question what happened to the once-naive gospel singer who has since gone ‘rogue’.

In the last few years amid his controversies, Bahati has been releasing more secular music than gospel.

But for Bahati who at one point, tried out transforming himself into a Mugiithi artiste, just to make ends meet, says he is never concerned with his critics.

“I always know what I want and that always drives me. This is despite what people say about me. The comments will always be there whether you do good or not but I have to make it in life. There is also the aspect of my background. Some people don’t know my past and that is the difference,” stated Bahati in a conversation with fellow artiste rapper CMB Prezzo.

The musician, who has built a successful career in gospel music, also touched on his brief foray into politics.

In the 2022 general elections, Bahati ran for a parliamentary seat in Mathare but did not win.

However, he views this experience as a victory in itself.

“Even having the thought of becoming an MP is a win by itself. I grew up with thugs and some even died. My first hustle was football. I was at a platform that would support talents. I was so talented because I wanted to get an opportunity to go and thrive abroad,” he said.

Reflecting on his campaign, Bahati noted, “I campaigned for a short period but just having that thought and the journey is a win. My success reminds me even to work harder and remain focused.”

Before finding his calling in gospel music, Bahati said he tried his hand at various musical genres, including Mugiithi.

“I tried every opportunity. I even tried Mugiithi but it never worked. After Form Four in Mathare Children’s Home, I was let go from the facility. I would try so many things. I learnt how to play guitar but Mugiithi did not work for me. I started looking for artists like Nameless and Jua Cali.”

He said his persistence eventually paid off when he got the opportunity to produce Mama the song that would catapult him to fame.