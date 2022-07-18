Bahati turns down Raila’s request to step down in Mathare

Musician Bahati shows off a fleet of vehicles that he will use in his campaign for the Mathare parliamentary contest. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kevin ‘Bahati’ Kioko has turned down a request by Raila Odinga to step down from the Mathare parliamentary race.

The singer-come politician instead stressed he will be on the ballot in the August 9 polls.

“Let the world know that I will be on the ballot,” the Adhiambo hitmaker said.

Odinga had publicly asked Bahati to step down in favour of incumbent Anthony Oluoch.

“Where is Bahati? I will give you a job in my government. Please leave this thing,” Odinga is heard saying.

Odinga also made a similar promise to Kibra lawmaker Imran Okoth who was asked to step down for Mr Peter Orero alias Mwalimu.

This is after Mr Okoth insisted he will contest as an independent candidate after losing to Mr Orero in the Orange Democratic Movement primaries.

Meanwhile, the short political journey for Bahati, an award-winning gospel musician, has been anything but a walk in the park.

This is the third time the musician has been asked to step down in favour of Oluoch.

He has resisted previous moves by Odinga and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secretary Edwin Sifuna.