Bahati unveils his campaign vehicles

Musician Bahati shows off a fleet of vehicles that he will use in his campaign for the Mathare parliamentary contest. PHOTO | COURTESY

Musician Bahati shows off a fleet of vehicles that he will use in his campaign for the Mathare parliamentary contest. PHOTO | COURTESY





Musician Bahati, who is seeking to become the next MP for Mathare constituency, has unveiled his campaign machinery, including a fleet of vehicles branded with his name and images.

The vehicles, all in Jubilee colours, are also emblazoned with images of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate, Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I made a tough decision to go for this elective seat not only to win and bring the much change needed in the slums of Mathare but to also give hope and show that something good can come out of a ghetto I am here to inspire,” Bahati captioned a video in which he is seen showing off his fleet of campaign vehicles.

I Made a Tough Decision to go for this Elective Seat not Only to Win and Bring the Much Change Needed Change in the Slums of Mathare but to also Give Hope and Show that Something Good Can Come out of a Ghetto 🙏 I AM HERE TO INSPIRE 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JOSrXHABQS — bahatikenya (@BahatiKenya) May 27, 2022

Bahati, born Kevin Kioko, has come a long way in his quest for the Mathare seat. He was initially nominated by the Jubilee party to contest the seat, but the party later on controversially withheld his nomination certificate.

The party explained that they withheld the musician’s nomination certificate after their main coalition partner, ODM, requested them not to field a candidate in the constituency which the Orange party considers one of its strongholds in Nairobi County.

It took an passionate plea from a tearful Bahati for the party to rescind that decision and clear him as their candidate for the seat. Bahati will face off with the incumbent Tom Oluoch of ODM in the August 9 General Election.