Bahati wept, KOT turns on Diana Marua





Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) appeared to have aimed a dig at Diana Marua after his husband, namely musician Bahati, broke down in tears after when asked to drop his bid to capture the Mathare constituency seat on a Jubilee ticket.

Bahati, born Kelvin Kioko, while holding the Jubilee certificate, protested the move said, “Give the youth of this country a chance.”

He claimed to have been told the constituency had been zoned as an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) area.

But a section of Twitter users have seen a light touch in all these, instead referring to him as mtoto wa Diana in an apparent reference to his hit mtoto wa mama

Tears ain't getting incels, cry babies or clowns like Bahati any electives seats this year. Seems Jaguar wasn't courteous enough to share the memo with Diana B's Ben-10.

Voters are rejecting actors like Itumbi kidnapping himself or that Mombasa UDA guy faking his assassination.⛳️ — Karen Wanjiku HSC (@WanjikuHSC) April 25, 2022

Another user blasted the party for apparent discrimination.

The other day, they denied someone a ticket because he's Raila's age mate. Today, wananyanganya Bahati Mtoto Wa Diana ticket. Who do they want?

Not old, not young? — Bianca (@MumbiMbui) April 25, 2022

Another one asked whether Bahati’s tears were a public relation stunt.

Diana did not prep his PA well🤣🤣🤣 ama ni part ya strategy pic.twitter.com/wSfA9rIvgy — [email protected]!+ (@Bandit_Ke) April 25, 2022

Another one felt it was shameful for Bahati to whine and cry about losing the ticket.

Bahati should consider crying like a baby on the laps of Diana Marua… It is shameful for a man to cry and whine as if it was a matter of life and death. Bahanye is weak punnylambistic… Mathare deserves an assertive leader — Kawangware Finest™️ (Moturi) 🇰🇪 (@cbs_ke) April 25, 2022

Another noted it would be comical if Bahati and Jaguar were elected.