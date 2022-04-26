Join our Telegram Channel
Bahati wept, KOT turns on Diana Marua

By Wangu Kanuri April 26th, 2022 1 min read

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) appeared to have aimed a dig at Diana Marua after his husband, namely musician Bahati, broke down in tears after when asked to drop his bid to capture the Mathare constituency seat on a Jubilee ticket.

Bahati, born Kelvin Kioko, while holding the Jubilee certificate, protested the move said, “Give the youth of this country a chance.”

He claimed to have been told the constituency had been zoned as an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) area.

But a section of Twitter users have seen a light touch in all these, instead referring to him as mtoto wa Diana in an apparent reference to his hit mtoto wa mama

Another user blasted the party for apparent discrimination.

Another one asked whether Bahati’s tears were a public relation stunt.

Another one felt it was shameful for Bahati to whine and cry about losing the ticket.

Another noted it would be comical if Bahati and Jaguar were elected.

 

