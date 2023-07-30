Bahati: Why I stopped doing gospel music





Kenyan singer Bahati has revealed why he stopped doing gospel music a while back.

Speaking on his wife Diana Marua’s YouTube Channel, Bahati cited self-righteousness by some people as the reason why he quit gospel music.

“I hate people who behave like they are holier than thou. That is one of the things that made me leave the gospel industry. I have even lashed out at some artistes for judging others. You feel like a small ‘god’,” Bahati said.

The singer also revealed that he learned a profound lesson during a challenging period when his late brother was battling alcoholism alongside a diagnosis of diabetes.

The experience made him realize that his prior attitude of considering himself perfect because of his devotion to Christianity was flawed.

“I thought because I was a Christian who fasted and sang in church, I was perfect. I even cut him off. I did not want to be associated with him. We go wrong because we over-judge people. By the time I wanted to make up, it was too late,” Bahati confessed.

Bahati’s brother, Charles, passed away at Mbagathi Hospital after struggling with diabetes.

Bahati attributed Charles’ struggles with alcohol to the untimely loss of their mother when they were still young. This early loss forced the brothers to face the harsh realities of life from a very young age.

“When my mum passed away while we were in Mathare, we were trying to survive. By the time we came to Nairobi, my brother started hustling, and because of the pressure, he sought solace in alcohol. He died at the young age of 22. Trying to earn a living was hard on him. He was diagnosed with diabetes,” Bahati recounted.

Despite the diagnosis, Charles continued to consume alcohol, a situation that led to his drifting apart from Bahati.

“I failed as a Christian because I used to judge him. I wrote him off as a brother because I felt he was not living the life I would want. I forgot that by loving this person, I would bring healing and make them understand that alcohol can’t solve things,” he said.

“Maybe he drank because he felt like I was not supportive enough. By the time I started bonding with my brother and understanding that we all need love, it was too late. His health had deteriorated, he underwent surgery, and after that, the bleeding never stopped,” he went on.

Bahati added that he has never been a supporter of excessive alcohol consumption, expressing his distaste for those who engage in such behaviour.

Two weeks ago, Bahati and his wife Diana hit headlines after they were captured in film clubbing and appearing to be drunk.

In a past interview, Bahati said although he had stopped singing gospel music, his relationship with God remains intact.

