Bank employee on the spot over fake University degree





A cybercrime bank analyst has been charged with using a forged university degree to secure a job.

Gerald Lumuchelle was arraigned before Milimani Law Courts senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi.

The suspect worked at a bank for five months before the scrutiny of his academic documents by the Human Resources Department reportedly revealed the forgery.

Court heard that the 26-year-old forged a degree certificate from Moi University.

“You are charged that on June 13, 2022, at an unknown place, you forged a Moi university Degree certificate (Computer Science) second class Honors dated December 17, 2021, purporting it to be a genuine degree certificate issued by Moi University,” the accused was told.

The prosecution told the court the accused applied for the role of cyber security analyst that had been advertised by Housing Finance Bank Limited and was shortlisted alongside four others.

He emerged top during the interviews and was employed.

Later, the institution’s Human Resources department did a background check and the University confirmed in writing that the degree in question did not originate from the institution.

Similarly, the name of the accused was not in the printout of the graduates’ list.

He pleaded not guilty and has been released on a cash bail of Sh100,000.

The case will be mentioned within two weeks for fixing hearing dates…