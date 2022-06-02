Bar owners now ‘justify’ increasing cases of ‘mchele’ spiking





The increased cases of drinks spiking in entertainment joints across the country is as result of challenges brought about by Covid-19, Bars Hotels and Liquor Trade Association (BAHLITA) has said.

The association has explained that the reopening up of the economy, which was massively affected by the pandemic, has seen many social places bouncing back, hence the soaring cases of drinks spiking.

However, the association’s secretary general, Boniface Gachoka, said they have put in place measures to curb the menace.

“We have asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti to provide a team of officers who will help mitigate this booming business,” he said.

Mr Gachoka also said the association would liaise with the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya to identify chemists involved in the illegal sale of the drugs to people involved in the crime.

The association’s Kisumu chapter chairperson, Daniel Ouma, said they have asked bar owners to install CCTV cameras as well as educate waiters, waitresses, managers and bouncers on first aid care in case a client is drugged.

In the recent past, victims have come out to share their stories of drinks spiking which have lately been widely reported in various entertainment joints across the country.

The perpetrators of the vice, primarily women, often use the so-called date rape drugs, illegal narcotics or prescription medicines to make their targets more vulnerable to theft.

Some perpetrators have even be reported to lead their tranced victims out of the nightclubs to secluded places where they rob and inflict more harm on them.