Barack Obama celebrates daughter Sasha on 22nd birthday

Former US President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle and daughters Sasha (left) and Malia (right) wave to supporters on election night November 6, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. AFP PHOTO

Natasha Obama, the youngest daughter of the former United States (US) President, Barack Obama, has hit 22 years of age.

Natasha popularly known as Sasha, who is the last-born child of Mr Obama, was born on June 10, 2001, in Chicago, Illinois, US.

Her father, who served as the 44th President of the world’s most powerful country, has publicly celebrated his daughter on her special day.

“Where does the time go? Happy birthday, Sasha! It’s been the greatest gift to watch you become such a confident, intelligent, and beautiful young woman. Can’t wait to see what this year ahead brings you,” President Obama wrote on his official Twitter account.

The happy birthday wishes message, was accompanied with a photo, Obama seen holding Sasha at a very tender age the two glancing at each other joyfully.

Married to Michelle, Mr Obama has Kenyan roots, with his father Barack Hussein Obama Sr. hailing from Nyanza Region.

President Barack Obama’s father was a Kenyan senior governmental economist.

Mr Obama has two children, daughters.

“Happy birthday to my baby girl! Sasha, you bring so much light and joy to our lives—always have, always will. I’m so excited to see what this new year will bring you. Love you so much!” Sasha’s mother, Michelle Obama posted on her Twitter.

Mrs Obama, uploaded a photo of her with Sasha, when she was young, seemingly playing.

Though little is known about Ms Sasha, she is a graduate from the University of Southern California where she pursued a Degree in Sociology.

When he served as Illinois senator, Mr Obama visited Kenya in 2006 and again as president in 2015 to rapturous receptions.

The former US President first visited Kenya in 1987 and he stayed for several weeks.

