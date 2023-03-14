Be safe please! Nadia Nakai’s last words with AKA before he was shot





The world was shocked when news of the murder of South African rapper AKA hit the airwaves. For his girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, it was a devastating blow that left her reeling with pain and heartbreak.

In a recent Instagram post, Nadia shared her last WhatsApp conversation with AKA on the night he died.

The couple was inseparable and always showed affection towards each other. In the conversation, AKA and Nadia wished each other well as they prepared for their respective shows.

Nadia requested that AKA send her the Mbuzi Freestyle off the Mass Country album. However, AKA never got to respond to her message as he was tragically murdered that same night.

Nadia expressed her heartbreak over the fact that her messages were never delivered to AKA, stating, “The fact that these messages were never delivered because you were gone.”

She still struggles to accept AKA’s death and finds it hard to accept that he is gone.

It has been a month since AKA’s death, and Nadia continues to mourn her loss. She shared on Instagram how she wished someone could undo what had happened and that the pain of losing someone you love is a feeling like no other. Losing AKA has left a void in her heart that will never be filled.

AKA had always been vocal about his love for Nadia, and it was evident in some of the songs in his Mass Country album.

In one of the videos shared by Nadia on Instagram, AKA is seen rapping to the lyrics of Prada, where he expressed his wish to meet Nadia a bit earlier.

The two had a special connection that transcended beyond the music industry.

Losing someone you love is never easy, and the pain of their absence can be unbearable.

Nadia Nakai’s heartbreaking revelation of her last conversation with AKA shows how important it is to cherish the people we love while they are still with us.

AKA may be gone, but his music and legacy will forever live on in the hearts of his fans and loved ones.

Rest in peace, AKA.

