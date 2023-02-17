Be strong enough to walk away from that marriage, Samidoh’s wife advised





Edday Nderitu, the wife of Kikuyu vernacular singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, has been encouraged by her online followers to leave her husband of more than 12 years. This happened after Edday posted a throwback Thursday photo of herself being slimmer and captioning the post about being a strong woman.

“A strong woman knows she has strength enough for the journey but a woman of strength knows it is in the journey where she will become strong. #ᴛʙᴛ #nothingbutprayers #eddaynderitu,” Edday wrote.

While some found the post encouraging in spite of Edday’s her marital problems, others told her it was time for her to walk out of her marriage after all the humiliation Samidoh has put her through.

Many of her fans told her that if indeed she is a strong woman, she should walk away from Samidoh and the musician’s endless drama with his baby mama Senator Karen Nyamu.

“A strong woman also knows when to leave,” said Being Nyambura.

“A strong woman knows her worth and when to walk away from a place where she is not valued😢😢😢,” commented Wahito Travels.

“..and eventually God brings her a man who knows values her, loves her unconditionally and respects her when that day comes we shall give glory to God,” Anne Gachanja opined.

“The queen deserve a prince❤️❤️,” said Eddy Samfans.

Samidoh and Edday’s marriage has been rocked by one scandal after another ever since the musician entered a highly publicized affair with nominated Senator Nyamu and went on to have two children within 16 months.

Samidoh and Nyamu flaunted their affair for the public even as she claimed that she was not going to leave the musician.

However, the breaking point in their relationship happened early this year when a drunk Ms Nyamu caused a scene at a Dubai nightclub where the musician was performing. The senator ended up having an ugly confrontation with Samidoh’s wife who was also present.

Eventually, Samidoh walked away with his wife while Ms Nyamu was shown her way out. She was subsequently admonished and summoned by UDA’s disciplinary committee.

On the ensuing back and forth, the senator said she had opted to end her relationship with Samidoh. But many read this as a public relations move even as Samidoh and Nyamu embarked on shading and complimenting each other at intervals online.

