Before and After: Kate Actress flaunts new body after weight loss

Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau aka Kate actress is not shying away from flaunting her new body months after undergoing a weight loss procedure.

The curvy TV star has been sharing her transformation with her fans on social media via her official pages leaving tongues wagging as she shows off her now petite waist.

In a video seen by Nairobi News, the former ‘Mother in Law’ actress shared a before and after video in the same black dress and tights, matched up with black boots while dancing to a slowed version of ‘Sugarcane’ by Camidoh to show the transformation progress in just a few months.

Her caption on the video read, “Same girl,…One thing about me I will love the hell out of me, in whatever size.”

Watch the before and after look in the video below.

The mother of two is yet to reveal how much weight she has lost so far ever since she had the Gastric Balloon procedure done back in May 2022.

She revealed that after the procedure she felt some discomfort which lasted three days, as she was put on a hydration drip for that period.

“The first 3 days were a bit uncomfortable, this is because the body was fighting the foreign substance (gastric Balloon) in my body… it’s a normal reaction. @nairobibariatric had me on a hydration drip for 3 days and medication to ease the discomfort,” she said.

Kate actress, however, shared an update almost a month after the procedure, and to the amazement of her fans, the actress revealed that she had shed 5kgs already.

A few weeks later, she followed up with another update where she posted a photo of herself looking all snatched in gym attire and captioned it,

“Till we get it right. 6kgs down, lots of inches lost. A gastric balloon is NOT a quick fix, it’s a step in the right direction, you still have to put in the work, eat right, and portion control. @nairobibariatric thank you for being so supportive throughout the journey.”

Gastric Balloon procedure is a non-invasive endoscopic procedure (non-surgical) done quickly and painlessly, and it does not require an overnight hospital stay.

It is a great innovative way to achieve your weight loss goals. The medical process that costs up to KSh 350,000 is an under 15 minutes procedure that involves the insertion of a gastric balloon into the stomach.

The balloon stays inside the patient’s stomach for six to eight months or until the desired weight is achieved before it is removed.

