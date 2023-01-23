Behind the scenes at Bomas before the results were announced

Azimio la Umoja's TJ Kajwang (partially hidden) and Homa Bay Governor-elect Gladys Wanga raise concerns over the verification exercise at the Bomas of Kenya on August 12, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

The Justice Aggrey Muchelule-led tribunal has resumed its hearing, and the former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is appearing today.

The tribunal was formed by President William Ruto last month to investigate the conduct of four IEBC commissioners following disputed presidential results that divided the commission.

While appearing before the tribunal on Monday, former commissioner Abdi Yakub Guliye informed the panel about the intrigues behind the scenes a few days before the final presidential results were announced.

Mr Guliye said that upon the arrival of the four guests sent by the former State during the last regime, they called for a meeting with the seven commissioners.

He said they were informed about the team who arrived at the Bomas of Kenya at 10 am and asked for a meeting with the former IEBC Chairperson Mr Wafula Chebukati.

“The Chair said that we were going to see them but we were finalizing the verification process and we were going to see them at 2pm,” Mr Guliye told the tribunal.

He said that by that time, there was no dispute over the results between the commissioners.

The meeting took place at the boardroom within the Bomas of Kenya, attended by the commissioners and four guests led by former Attorney General Paul Kihara.

“They were four in total and he (Kihara) was the only one who spoke. After introducing him, he explained to us the reason for their visitation and he said that they were visiting on behalf of the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC), and he said the committee was purposely chosen to represent various offices.”

“He went on to state the reason for their visitation, that if we declare the results to going in one way as he explained in favour of William Ruto, the country was going to burn.”

He went on to explain that Mr Kihara told them that if they declared Dr Ruto as the President, the country was going to bun and the blood of Kenyans would be on their hands.

According to Mr Guliye, the guests wanted them to either declare Mr Raila Odinga of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition as the presidential winner or announce a runoff.

Other guests who accompanied Mr Kihara are former Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto, former Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and Major General Francis Omondi Ogolla.

Mr Guliye said that during the meeting, Commissioner Masit said they should take note of the advice from the committee.

“We needed to pay attention to advice that was given…the message needs serious attention and they supported the sentiments of the guests, including Masit.”

Former Chairman Mr Chebukati and former commissioner Boya Molu are also expected to appear before the tribunal.

