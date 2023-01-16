Being gay isn’t illegal! Kaz Lucas calls out leaders encouraging homophobia in Kenya





Former Tusker Project Fame participant, and singer Kaz Karen Lucas, hopped onto social media to claim that being a member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer plus (LGBTQ+) community was not illegal.

She especially highlighted this in the face of the heinous murder of high fashion designer Edwin Kiptoo alias Chiloba- who was a member of the queer community and an activist for gay rights.

Kaz said, “I know I’m not supposed to be online, but I feel like I need to say to everybody who watches this video there’s a lot of hate being perpetuated towards the LGBTQ community in Kenya at this time. I can’t say this time more than other times, but there seems to be a lot of noise.”

Also read: How Sauti Sol assaulted a fan for attacking gay band member Chimano

“Um, I was in a cab yesterday, and the radio went on, and they were talking about it, which means they are talking about us, the LGBTQ folk, and talking about ways to shut us down in violent ways; and what they are doing is that they are perpetuating lies.

So, I just want to let you know it is not illegal for me to be queer. Don’t listen to anybody who tells you otherwise, please,” excplained Kaz, a member of the queer community.

She also told Kenyans that they had the internet at the tip of the internet, and they could go online and discover that the Kenyan penal law and Constitution don’t make it illegal to be a member of the queer community but certain aspects about being queer are outlawed- and claimed that many people are working towards changing them because they do not coincide with human rights laws.

“I need you to understand that there are things that people in power will say to help perpetuate homophobia in Kenya.

For example, you cannot arrest and LGBTQ activist. That’s against the law. For being an activist for human rights? No, you cannot arrest LQBTQ plus folk for being – that is just allowing homophobia to become more prevalent in our streets,” added Kaz.

Also read: Edwin Chiloba: Please stop killing gay people, Dennis Karuri cries on TikTok

Nairobi News previously reported that some Kenyan leaders were quoted saying homosexuality is evil and uncultured, some called for the jailing of queer people, and others said the queer folk are a non-issue in Kenya and shouldn’t be tolerated.

Kaz Lucas also said the leaders speaking on the matter were doing so for talking points among their constituents and called on detractors to “let love be love” and asked that members of the queer community be left alone.

In its rarely enforced laws, the Government of Kenya outlaws gay sex, and offenders can be imprisoned for up to 14 years.

Also read: Leaked: WhatsApp group where Size 8 cancelled appointment with ‘gay’ stylist