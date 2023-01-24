Ben Githae ditches Raila’s party for UDA





Kikuyu musician Ben Githae has pledged his allegiance to Kenya Kwanza leader President William Ruto and his government.

On Monday, during Trade and Industrialization Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria’s sister Pauline Nyokabi’s funeral, Githae said he was afraid about meeting the head of state since he did not support his presidential bid.

“On Friday, I went to visit CS Moses Kuria and I was informed that you (Ruto) will be coming. I asked myself whether I should come so that we meet or not,” Githae said.

Githae said he joined the Kenya Kwanza alliance with other artistes who campaigned for Azimio.

“I said I will come and face you and tell you we want to move on after the other side failed,” he stated, adding that they were a group of artistes.

“We were many who were supporting Azimio but we are here today. Sir James and Kigia are also here.”

Githae also reminded Ruto that he had welcomed the Nyanza region into his government despite not voting for their party.

“You went in Nyanza and said that 99% did not vote for you but welcomed them to join you. In your house, there are many mansions.

In Central, only 20% percent did not vote for you,” he explained.

Githae has also requested DP Gachagua to invite artistes for a meeting. He has since promised to work with the ruling government.

“Riggy G, you called all Jubilee MPs for dialogue. Please also call us who abandoned you so we can talk to you. We have good news for Mlima Kenya and will not be divided again.”

Githae added that Kiambu Woman Representative Anne Wamuratha questioned why he wasn’t at Azimio La Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s Kamukunji rally.

“I have told her that I already moved to this side,” he said.

During the burial, DP Gachagua called out Kikuyu artistes who had abandoned UDA party during campaigns saying many were after money.

Gachagua said the only artistes who supported them were Ngaruiya Junior and Muigai Wa Njoroge.

Ngaruiya has since landed a government position.

