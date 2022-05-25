Benson Omala bags Gor Mahia’s monthly award for best player

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala shoots the ball during a FKF Premier league match against Kariobangi Sharks on October 27, 2021 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Gor Mahia’s prolific striker Benson Omala has been voted Betsafe April Player of the Month.

Omala beat teammates Peter Lwasa and teenager Alpha Onyango to bag the award that comes with a token of Sh25,000 and a trophy.

Omala garnered 61 per cent of the votes cast by K’Ogalo fans online while Lwasa and Onyango got 22 and 17 per cent respectively.

The former Western Stima forward netted the winning goal in K’Ogalo’s 1-0 win over KCB on April 23.

An inconsistent Gor Mahia is however out of the title race which has narrowed down to a three-horse race between leaders Tusker, Kakamega Homeboyz and Bandari.

Out of the four fixtures in April, Gor Mahia managed only two wins. Gor started the month by edging out Wazito 2-1 on April 2, played out a barren draw against Tusker on April 9, before losing 2-0 to the brewers in the second leg on April 16.

Youth team graduate Perminus Ochola and evergreen George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo netted in the win over Wazito.

K’Ogalo then ended the month with 1-0 victory over KCB at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani Annex.

Apart from Omala, other players who have won the award are Frank Odhiambo who has since departed to Sweden, Boniface Omondi, Samuel Onyango, Austin Odhiambo and George Odhiambo.