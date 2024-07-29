Bensoul: My love relationship with Cindy is genuine





Former Sol Generation record label signee Bensoul continues to defend his love affair with his ex-girlfriend’s one-time best friend, content creator Cindy Kipsang.

Early this year, Bensoul and Cindy went public with their love relationship, eliciting mixed reactions online.

When Bensoul was in a three-year relationship with Noni Gathoni, Cindy Kipsang was her best friend and often hung out with the couple.

Although Bensoul came out to defend his new relationship against critics maintaining that nobody understands the genesis of their romance, still there are a majority who aren’t convinced.

Some have claimed that Bensoul and Cindy must have begun their relationship behind Gathoni’s back.

Some feel that the relationship was born out of convenience and wouldn’t stand the taste of time. However, Bensoul maintains that his love life with Cindy is genuine despite the public condemnation.

“For us, we are not chasing clout or trying to raise our numbers just because we went public with our relationship. We are just living our lives truthfully and being there for each other. We are so deep in it (love) to the point that she interacts with my family and vice versa,” he says.

Also read: BenSoul: Why I ended my relationship with Noni Gathoni

In his latest sophomore album The Party & The After Party released last week, Bensoul has a track dedicated to the TikTok sensation dubbed ‘Dancing in Daylight’.

“The song is Dancing in Daylight because we had been dancing in the night long before people discovered about us. But definitely, the world is full of jealousy and evil. So many people are against our relationship but nobody has an idea why we decided to do it. This is why I wrote that song to mark this new era and appreciate her. She means a lot to me, she has been a proper change in my life,” Bensoul adds.

Bensoul and Noni parted ways last year with the singer saying, their relationship was no longer attainable.

During their time together, Bensoul had a secret affair with Tifanny Muikamba that resulted in the Mombasa-based lady conceiving and giving birth to his child.