Bensoul’s former secret lover gives birth to baby girl





Sol Generation is expanding after Kenyan crooner Bensoul welcomed a baby girl with his ex-secret lover, Tiffany Muikamba.

Tiffany announced the baby’s arrival via social media.

“Today I also celebrate the birth of my really pretty daughter. Guys I’m in love with her,” Tiffany wrote.

Weeks earlier, Tiffany penned a message about her pregnancy journey saying she couldn’t believe she had made it that far (32 weeks) despite everything she had gone through.

“I’m so happy that we decided to keep you no matter the circumstances because you are my source of strength and motivation. I don’t really remember how I ever lived without your little strong kicks that always make me smile when I’m sad or your movements that most of the time feel like you’re trying to rip my guts out but I love it all,” Tiffany wrote on Instagram in July 2022.

“I can’t wait to meet you and shower you with love. I love you so much my unborn baby I pray God continues protecting you, keeps you strong and healthy and helps us through the few weeks we have left. I might not deserve the world but you deserve everything and I promise you I will make it happen no matter what,” she wrote.

Tiffany got pregnant when she was involved in an affair with Bensoul despite him being in a long term relationship with his girlfriend, Noni Gathoni.

In March 2022, Bensoul admitted to cheating on his girlfriend after tea master Edgar Obare reached out to him for comment after the affair was exposed. He revealed that he and Noni worked through the mistakes he’d made and promised to be there for the unborn child, but not Tiffany.

“It really took a toll on Noni but I am grateful that she’s a very understanding person and caring at the same time. She’s my life partner and she put us first even amidst all this chaos,” said Bensoul.

In the ensuing months, Tiffany went through the pregnancy alone and even lost a job in the process. The two met at a party in October 2021 and she got pregnant a month later.

