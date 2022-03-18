Bernard Mwalala in talks with Coastal Union

Former Bandari head coach Bernard Mwalala during a past interview with journalists. PHOTO | JEFF KINYANJUI

Kakamega Homeboyz coach Bernard Mwalala is on the verge of joining Tanzanian side Coastal Union.

The youthful Mwalala, considered one of the best trainers in the Kenyan league, is said to, according to media reports, had a meeting with Coastal Union officials in Mombasa this week.

Mwalala was in Mombasa to take charge of his team’s league match against hosts Bandari.

Meanwhile, the Coastal Union bosses undertook the 150km trip from Tanga to Mombasa for secret talks.

Mwalala, a former Harambee Stars player, has led Homeboyz to the top of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League this season with less than ten matches till the end of the campaign.

Homeboyz, owned by Kakamega tycoon Cleophas Shimanyula, have been playing some exciting football under Mwalala this season.

As a coach, Mwalala is credited with unearthing forward Elvis Rupia while in charge of Nzoia Sugar.

He won the domestic up and earned a second-place finish while at Bandari and led the team to the cusp of the Caf Confederation Cup group stage.

As a player, Mwalala featured for Coastal Union between 2014 and 2015. He also turned out for top Tanzanian side Young Africans (Yanga).

Coastal Union who recently parted ways with coach Melis Medo had also considered Rwandan coach Casa Mbungo and Serbian Guron Kuponovic for the job.