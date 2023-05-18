Bernice Saroni trashes claims that she is advising Edday Nderitu to leave Samidoh





Bernice Saroni has trashed the claims that she is advising Edday Nderitu to leave her husband Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki popularly known by his stage name Samidoh.

Responding to a TikToker who made the claims, Bernice told her off saying she did not choose her status as a single mother but circumstances led her to be one.

Bernice came to the spotlight after hosting Samidoh during his US music trips. She would be involved in a series of altercations with Samidoh’s baby mama nominated senator Karen Nyamu online.

Also read: Actress Jackie Matubia kicks out actor boyfriend – Source

“I never chose my status as a single mother. When I got married I was there for the long haul. When I was giving birth to four children, I did not think I would be a single mother even for a day,” she explained.

Then added, “All the Kikuyu traditional practices before one is officially married, my ex-partner did them, so I was once married. And by the way, is being a single mother wrong? I salute all single parents because it takes grace and strength from the Lord to single-handedly take care of those beautiful children.”

While she is not supportive of Karen’s involvement in Samidoh’s marriage, Bernice in the past made a post asking where side chicks get the strength to feel special when they already know there is another woman in the picture.

Also read: Kabi Wa Jesus defends viral Tiktok videos dancing with mother-in-law

“Where do side chicks get the strength to tell a married man to promise not to break my heart or cheat on me?” she wrote.

“Women, how special do you think you are? More than the wife? Don’t be a devil in someone’s marriage, they are a lot of single men huku nje (out here).”

Samidoh’s wife commented on the post saying, “It all starts with a man who doesn’t respect his family, then comes a side chick who thinks she’s better than the wife.”

Edday is currently in the USA having travelled there for holidays with her children. It remains to be seen whether or not she will come back.

Also read: Paparazzi agency speaks out on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s car chase