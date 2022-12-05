Besieged IEBC vice chair Juliana Cherera resigns

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) vice chair Juliana Cherera (second right) address a press conference at Serena Hotel in Nairobi on August 15, 2022. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

The vice chair of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Juliana Cherera has resigned.

Ms Cherera becomes the second member of the IEBC to tender her resignation a few days before she could face a vetting panel that was formed to grill them over their decision to denounce presidential results in the August 8, 2022 General Election.

In her resignation letter, Ms Cherera said during her tenure in the commission, she had dispensed her duties diligently, meticulously and that she had always advocated for fair treatment and equal opportunities for all staff.

“After careful consideration of the current events at the commission and with consultation with my family lawyers, I accept that my stay at the commission is no longer tenable and therefore choose to vacate,” she said in the letter.

Ms Cherera further thanked President William Ruto for the opportunity to serve the country.

After the August General Election, Ms Cherera was among four commissioners who denounced the results of the presidential polls.

The other three are Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyang’aya who have all since been suspended from office by President Ruto.

In a gazette notice, President Ruto said the move was aimed at paving way for investigations into the conduct of the four after the General Elections. Mr Nyang’aya then became the first to resign from the commission.

