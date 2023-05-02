Betty Kyallo and her sisters are back with Kyallo Kulture Season 2





Betty Kyallo’s and her sisters are returning with ‘Kyallo Kulture’ season two.

The reality show is set to premiere on Showmax on 23 May 2023, now known as a Showmax Original title.

Kyallo Kulture will follow the sisters on their journeys, separately as well as together, as they relearn each other and attempt to answer the question: ‘What is my next move?”

Betty says she is super excited to be back for a new season.

“The fact that we are doing season two means that season one was something great for people to watch, and that viewers appreciated the work that I did together with my sisters,” she said.

Betty promises that the second season will be better because of the growth they have all experienced.

“I feel like I am not the same person that I was in season one.

This season is going to show a very different side of the Kyallo sisters, and it’s going to be so much fun and with lots of energy,” she said.

For Mercy, who turned 30 a few months ago, Kyallo Kulture season two is going to be about her growing into adulthood and living life to the fullest.

“Turning 30 has come with a lot of maturity and realising that life is short.

This season, fans will see me accepting who I am and living my life the way I have always wanted to.”

Betty’s younger sister, Gloria is looking forward to sharing her colourful journey into youth, what she describes as “the experiences of the not-so-average millennial girl.”

“Expect the good, the bad and the ugly, as well as the breakups and the makeups,” she said.

Kyallo Kulture is produced by Eugene Mbugua’s D&R Studios.

“The team at D&R Studios is very happy to have Kyallo Kulture renewed for a second season.

We had a great learning experience filming the first season and we are humbled that the audience appreciated the work we put in, as well as the love they showed for Gloria, Mercy, and Betty Kyallo,” Mbugua said.

“We are also very appreciative of our continued partnership with Showmax and MultiChoice, which allows us to continue putting out this content.”

Kyallo Kulture season one dwelled much on the personal lives of Betty Kyallo and her sisters, Mercy and Gloria Kyallo.

The show highlighted the joys and pains of sisterhood, and the importance of family in all situations, even the most difficult ones.

Betty’s daughter Ivanna was also featured in season one.

