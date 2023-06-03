Betty Kyallo: I blame the white wedding gown for my divorce
Media personality, Betty Kyallo has blamed her white wedding gown for her failed marriage to journalist Dennis Okari.
During an interview with Dr King’ori, the mother of one said she was surprised by how fast her marriage collapsed.
“I’m still trying to comprehend how it all happened. We were together for four years before getting married, but after just six months, everything fell apart. I can’t help but think there might be something wrong with that white dress,” Betty said.
She further shared her belief in the African superstition that excessive talk or boasting about something can invite bad luck, suggesting that it could have played a role in her marital woes.
Betty further acknowledged that sometimes things are simply not meant to be and attempting to force a failing relationship can’t work.
She said Okari remains her friend despite the divorce.
Betty’s younger sister, Mercy, made a lighthearted remark about Betty’s brief marriage, saying: “Six months of marriage, was that a course or what was that?”
During a previous interview, Betty said there is so much pressure and criticism that come with being a public figure, but emphasized that she prioritizes peace and happiness.
“The divorce has significantly shifted my views on marriage. If I meet a great guy whom I envision as my lifelong partner, I may choose not to go through a formal wedding ceremony,” she said.
“Perhaps we would simply date, consider cohabitation, or have a traditional wedding without the grandeur. I can’t fully explain it, but there’s something about that white dress.”
Betty also explained how she deals with trolls who constantly bring up her past failed marriage, revealing that she has learned to respond confidently and letting go.
“People keep reminding me about the wedding, ati they did not have a phone in 2015, they are now congratulating me long after I have healed and moved on,” Betty said.
“I’ve developed the ability to clap back when necessary. I refuse to let their comments affect me and instead focus on my personal growth and journey.”
Betty is currently promoting the second season of their reality show Kyallo Kulture featuring her two sisters, Mercy and Gloria on Showmax.
