Betty Kyallo: I blame the white wedding gown for my divorce

Media personality, Betty Kyallo has blamed her white wedding gown for her failed marriage to journalist Dennis Okari.

During an interview with Dr King’ori, the mother of one said she was surprised by how fast her marriage collapsed.

“I’m still trying to comprehend how it all happened. We were together for four years before getting married, but after just six months, everything fell apart. I can’t help but think there might be something wrong with that white dress,” Betty said.

She further shared her belief in the African superstition that excessive talk or boasting about something can invite bad luck, suggesting that it could have played a role in her marital woes.

Betty further acknowledged that sometimes things are simply not meant to be and attempting to force a failing relationship can’t work.

She said Okari remains her friend despite the divorce.