Betty Kyallo not interested in Real Housewives of Nairobi it is ‘too toxic’!

Media personality and businesswoman Betty Kyallo has launched her luxurious beauty salon, “Flair By Betty,” at a new location in Kilimani.

While celebrating her 34th birthday, Betty shared her reason for relocating, stating that it was to provide the best services for her customers.

“I know people may wonder why I keep changing locations, but it is to give my customers the best services ever,” she said.

However, Betty has clarified that she would not want to be featured in the ongoing reality show “Real Housewives of Nairobi.”

The show follows the lives of five successful and influential women as they navigate their relationships, careers, and lavish lifestyles in Nairobi.

The cast members include Susan Kaittany, Vera Sidika, Sonal Maherali, Minne Kariuki, and Lisa Christoffersen.

When asked about the show, Betty revealed that she had watched one episode before it aired because the producer, Eugene Mbugua, is her friend.

However, she declined the idea of being on the show, saying that it was “too toxic” for her.

“Yes I watched episode two. That was way before it aired because Eugene Mbugua (producer) is my friend and we were just having a chitchat. I appreciate the work that he is doing,” she said.

Adding, “I would not want to be on the show. It is too toxic. I love my life, happy and mellow.”

Betty’s former bestie, Susan Kaitanny, who is among the cast, had previously said that the women had to prove they do not lead fake lives before being confirmed for the show.

She explained that the show is not about how much money the women have but how they bring out their bold and savage personalities.

Meanwhile, other cast members, such as Christoffersen and Vera, have joined the show to showcase the country’s beauty or to let people know that their lives are not open books.

While speaking about her business launch, Betty reiterated that she wanted to provide the best services for her clients.

Her new location is at One Padmore Place, Kilimani.

With her successful career in media and now her new business venture, Betty’s fans will undoubtedly be excited to see what’s next for her.

However, as for being a part of the reality TV series, “Real Housewives of Nairobi,” Betty has made it clear that it’s not for her.