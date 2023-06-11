Betty Kyallo opens up on former lover repossessing a car gift





Betty Kyallo has rubbished claims one of her ex-lovers repossessed a costly car he had gifted her.

In an interview, the media personality termed the story as ‘fake news’ and insisted it ‘never happened’.

Kyallo who made her name for anchoring prime time news, described the said lover as a nice guy and gentleman.

“Imagine that story was so fake. He was such a nice guy. Even now we are so good friends,” she said.

Betty also stressed that she separated from the said lover on good terms and that the supposed drama was being spread around their break up was all lies.

“Like for a whole year he paid for everything even DSTV. He really took care of me,” she added.

Agreeing with her sister, Mercy Kyallo shared, “It was a conversation of asking Betty how she would want me to support her in case of anything.”

Disputing claims that she cheated on him, Betty revealed she does not know how to do so.

“No! I do not know how to cheat,” she explained.

However, she said that she would not want to date him again, stating that she is happy with the person she is with.

“Actually now I just want to have fun, travel, adventure,” she explained.

Confessing to True Love Magazine why her relationship tanked with the flamboyant politician, Betty shared that they could not see each other eye to eye on things that were important to her and also religious and culture clashes.

“After a few months, I decided that this was not what I wanted for myself. We had a cultural clash and a religious clash. I also wanted to be a strong woman; I wanted to make something for myself and my daughter. I wanted to start a business because I am young and energetic. But he wanted someone who was chilled; there was also a conversation about me quitting my career and just staying at home. We did not see eye to eye on this,” she said.

Betty is known to have dated a number of men including a prominent lawyer, Mombasa politician and journalist.

