Betty Kyallo reality show to premiere soon





Media personality Betty Kyallo is set to release a new TV reality show dubbed Kyallo Kulture which Nairobi News understands will feature her siblings Mercy and Gloria.

Announcing the news on her Instagram, the TV girl shared a trailer of the show that has been produced by Kenyan film-making mogul Eugene Mbugua.

The trailer appears to show the Kyallos living life on the fast lane.

“The drama, love, hustle, and sisterhood will be the best thing on Kenyan television,” she explained.

The former KTN and K24 presenter shared her appreciation with the director and producer Eugene Mbugua and Showmax for the grand opportunity and good faith.

The 13-part reality series will dive into the personal lives of Betty Kyallo, and her bold sisters, Mercy and Gloria Kyallo.

The three sisters will give their audience a glimpse into the joys and pains of sisterhood, while also sharing more about their love lives, parenting, growing into womanhood, and taking charge of their businesses.

Speaking about the show, producer Eugene Mbugua said, “Gloria, Mercy, and Betty represent the urban Kenyan woman.”

He added; “They’re hard-working entrepreneurs, they like to have fun, and they are not in any way held back by what society thinks of them. They’re strong and unapologetic. These are the things that attracted our production company, D&R Studios, to them.”

While Betty is the most popular of the three sisters, for Eugene, each one of them brings something unique to Kyallo Kulture that the audience will love.

“Each sister will share a key life story that they’ve never opened up about before,” he said.

The award-winning filmmaker also said that the show delves deeper into the things that make the three sisters as they are.

“These stories are very personal to them, and have made them who they are today, from Betty’s childhood accident to Mercy’s IVF experience to Gloria’s childhood growing up without a father and so much more.”

The idea for the show was conceived in 2021 after Eugene met the Kyallo sisters but they “needed a bit of convincing” as Eugene puts it, to buy into it.