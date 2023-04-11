Betty Kyallo responds to claims that men fund her businesses





Media personality Betty Kyallo has continued to expand her businesses in the last few years after she quit her TV job.

She recently opened a luxury barber studio in Meru Town called After Shave By Flair. This was a few weeks after she relocated her salon business to a new location in the city.

Also read: Betty Kyallo: Why I have been dating secretly for the last one year

While announcing the new location of her barber studio, Betty’s fans congratulated her for her hard work.

After Shave by Flair is a diffusion line of Kyallo’s Spa and beauty parlor Flair By Betty which opened to the public in April 2018 at the FCB Mihrab building, Lenana Road.

Betty has previously talked about how she wants to go bigger in everything she starts. However, in one of the photos she shared, a follower identified as Kelvin Mahugu suggested that she is funded by men she cheats around with.

He shared: “Legs opening works well… It’s scientifically proven,” the netizen said.

Also read: WATCH: Betty Kyallo not interested in Real Housewives of Nairobi it is ‘too toxic’!

The post got the attention of Betty, who responded with all the grace she could master, acknowledging that to some, that has worked but for her, she depends purely on God’s blessings.

Betty said: “I hope it works for you. For me, it’s God Almighty. Byeeeee,” she said.

During the launch of her salon business, Betty told her guests that her business was struggling at the previous location.

“My dream and the energy I have for my clients is to always deliver nothing but excellence,” she said.

“I believe in that and that is why, if it takes another location to get that, we will go for it unapologetically.”

Betty said the new location was birthed when many businesses were going through a hard time.

“Any entrepreneur knows that things are not okay. I have the brain to think about how I can resuscitate new life to my business. How I will make new clients come and taste what we have,” she said.

Also read: Betty Kyallo’s reality TV show beats Nigerian movies on Showmax’s most watched films

After not making the money she was expecting, Betty restrategised and looked at the threats and weaknesses affecting the business, sat down with her team, and decided to rethink how things will run.

“One of the big issues with the previous location is that we did not have enough parking, and power blackout was an issue as the generator kept failing. The look was also not so classy,” she said.

Betty said she also wanted to give her clients a fresh look at her business.

A source also told this writer that the former Flair location was too high in rent, standing at Sh300,000.

“Betty opted to get a more modern place with controlled running costs. It is business at the end of the day. If anything, the business was at the old location for three years,” the source said.

Betty also revealed that she wanted to quit but sat back and re-strategised.

“Every situation is worth a comeback, whether relationship, business or anything that you are doing,” she said, “Do not fear starting afresh. Let us keep going after our dreams.”

Also read: Why Sakaja will go after Betty Kyallo’s nAewly launched ‘club’ Summer House