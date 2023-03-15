Betty Kyallo special gift to herself as she turns 34 years

Kiss fm presenter Jalang'o (left) with former K24 TV anchor Betty Kyallo. Both are big social media influencers. PHOTO | COURTESY

Media personality Betty Kyallo is 34 years today.

After the relocation, Betty will celebrate her birthday by launching her salon, Flair.

In a recent creative video announcement posted on her various social media outlets, Betty wore her trademark news-anchoring clothes to announce the move of her beauty saloon to a new home, TV-style.

This is the third time Betty is relocating her beauty parlour.

Betty Kyallo’s salon ‘Flair by Betty’ opened to the public on April 14, 2018, at the FCB Mihrab building on Lenana Road.

She later announced moving her business venture to a more spacious and luxurious location.

In June 2020, Flair By Betty moved to Rose Avenue and its launch was graced by Mama Ida Odinga.

“Just strategize. Get with it, do not stop things, especially business, because corona is here with us, just take caution,” Betty said at that time.

It has since moved to Rose Avenue and George Padmore road junction in Kilimani.

Betty said launching the new location through her social media platforms is a gift to herself as she celebrates her 34th birthday.

“It’s my Birthday! Here’s to 34 years of being loved, being appreciated, plus loving hard work! I’m happy! We launch FLAIR TODAY AS A GIFT TO MYSELF! Unapologetically,” she said.

Nairobi News reached out to the media personality but promised to speak to the media after the launch is successful today.

So far, Betty runs several businesses that have been making her millions – inspiring and, at the same time, challenging those who look up to her.

Betty also runs ‘After Shave by Flair,’ a high-end Barbershop located in Upper hill area. It was officially launched in January 2021.

Betty also runs the social media marketing for Summer House, a family restaurant in Karen.

The restaurant launch was attended by President Ruto’s daughters, Charlene and Stephanie. Musician Patoranking was the headliner at the event hosted on November 18, 2022.

