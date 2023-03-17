Betty Kyallo: Why I have been dating secretly for the last one year





Media personality Betty Kyallo has opened up about her one-year secret relationship with a mystery man.

Betty went public about the relationship while speaking to online media outlet during the launch of Flair By Betty’s new location at One Padmore Place.

Betty said she has been dating for the last year although she prefers keeping her man on the low until she’s ready to get married again.

“I feel like this time I want to do it differently, because naonanga hii kitu ya kudate na kuweka kila kitu online sometimes me huona kama iko na ka-curse,” she said adding that when she gets married again it will be a small event.

“I’ve come to realize that it’s all about two people, hizi vitu kubwa kubwa sijui baby shower, wedding kubwa kubwa… me I’m gonna do something very small,” she said.

Betty has recently dated lawyer, Nick Ndeda following her failed marriage to former TV presenter Dennis Okari.

When she broke up with Nick, Betty said they parted ways because of their different outlook to certain things.

“At some point, things just don’t work out. In a relationship, it is about getting to know each other. It got to a place where we were just not seeing the same direction with regards to the relationship,” she said.

Nick recently revealed that he misses his Betty, whom he described as a good person.

At the same time, the former TV journalist revealed that her team is currently filming season two of Kyallo Culture, adding that season one of the reality show was well received well.

“I feel like it was a great platform for me and my sisters since it gave them a chance to be known and people could know what their strengths are,” she said, adding that they made millions of shillings from the show.

