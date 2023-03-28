Betty Kyallo’s BFF influencer Aeedah Bambi demands end to violence in Kibra





Entrepreneur and social media influencer, Aeedah Bambi, who is also renowned for being the best friend of TV media personality Betty Kyallo, has called for an end to the violence that occurs in Kibra Constituency whenever there are opposition demonstrations in the country.

The luxury influencer has pointed out that “Kibra is bleeding” after she received several videos showing several properties on fire following protests by supporters of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition on Monday.

During the protests two people are reported to have lost their lives in Nairobi and Kisumu in the midst of wide scale destruction of property. Kibera, Mathare and Kawangware are some of the areas in Nairobi that were worst hit by the protests.

Also read: Watch – Ambulance gunmen captured on camera shooting at Azimio protesters

“Receiving videos from my people in Kibra and we need to bring this to an end immediately! It’s not about price of unga (flour) anymore but now ethnic and religious rivalry. 1 church, 1 mosque and 6 dead until now! Kenyans, let’s put this to an end! My heart is bleeding,” said Ms Bambi as she shared a video of buildings on fire.

“The down guys from Karanja, Kibera had to team up and stop the others from coming down cause they’d rob off their businesses! Is this where we are headed honestly? Our country is bigger than all this demonstrations. We need to stop it. Fighting against each other and losing lives? Are these peaceful demonstrations really? This must stop! Kibera is bleeding,” she said.

She also shared videos of Kibra residents facing off against each other.

Also read: Mass action that attacks media threatens democracy

During the protests, journalists were also attacked by mobs in Kibera and Mathare. Opposition leader Raila Odinga has maintained that the protests are against the skyrocketing cost of living in country and electoral justice among other grievances.

The second round of demonstrations saw looters and protesters destroy properties around the country including looting at former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands farm. Rioters also damaged property at Mr Odinga’s East Africa Spectre company.

Mr Odinga has said he will lead the mass action every Monday and Thursday until President William Ruto met their demands.

Also read: Journalists attacked, robbed while covering Azimio protests