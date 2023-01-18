Betty Kyallo’s reality TV show beats Nigerian movies on Showmax’s most watched films

From left: Betty Kyallo, Mercy Kyallo and Gloria Kyallo during the launch of Kyallo Kulture at Villa Rosa Kempinski Nairobi on June 16, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Kenyan films beat Nigerian content on Showmax’s streaming platform for the year ended 2022. According to an analysis conducted by Showmax, of seven out of 10 films watched on their platform, Kenyan content were the most-watched titles, with one Nigerian and two international titles.

“The numbers continue to prove that, now more than ever, Kenyan viewers are interested in watching high quality local content, and Showmax continues to invest in the Kenyan film and TV industry, building an extensive catalogue of genre-diverse and audience-favorite TV shows and movies,” said Showmax on January 18, 2023.

Among the top Kenyan films on Showmax for the year 2022 were Crime and Justice featuring Sarah Hassan, Kyallo Kulture featuring the Kyallo sisters and Igiza featuring Blessing Lung’aho. In alphabetical order, below are the top 10 most watched shows on Showmax in Kenya in 2022:

Baba Twins – A coming-of-age comedy drama and Showmax’s first Original film in Kenya. County 49 – A political thriller series set in the fictional Bwatele County, Kenya’s 49th county. Crime and Justice S2 – A police procedural and legal drama that follows ripped-from-the-headlines investigations by an elite police team. House of the Dragon – HBO’s smash hit prequel to Game of Thrones that traces the war for succession within House Targaryen. Igiza – A thriller series set in the wash wash world and the fashion industry in Nairobi Kyallo Kulture – A reality series that dives into the personal lives of Betty Kyallo and her two sisters. Njoro wa Uba – A comedy-drama series that follows the daily escapades of taxi driver Njoro. Single Kiasi S1 – A drama series that follows the ups and downs of dating in Nairobi. The Real Housewives of Lagos – The first Nigerian edition of the hit international franchise. Wrath of Man – Starring Jason Statham, this Guy Ritchie movie was up for Best Action Movie at the 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards.

2022 also saw Showmax increase the number of subscribers to its streaming subscribers on Showmax and Showmax Pro, recording an increase of 111% prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup kick-off. The company also credited its successes to opening its doors to new production houses and actors and had one of its local shows break streaming records.

“Directed by Likarion Wainaina, the political thriller series County 49 was the most-watched premiere ever for any title on Showmax in Kenya when it debuted on 25 August, claiming the spot previously held by The Real Housewives of Lagos,” added Showmax in its statement.

