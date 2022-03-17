Betty Kyalo and Nick Ndeda spark fresh dating rumors





Betty Kyalo has stirred online speculation after she was spotted with a man who reportedly resembles ex-lover Nick Ndeda.

In a recent video post on her Instagram stories, the sassy TV personality was dancing to some tunes as she celebrated her 33rd birthday.

In the video, just across the living room a man was spotted having a drink while using a phone, and according to the former KTN news anchor’s fans, the man had a striking resemblance to that of her ex-lover.

The video in question has sparked dating rumors with many of the former couple’s rooters allegedly claiming that they may have reconciled and gotten back together. However, there hasn’t been any confirmation from either one of them.

Betty Kyalo and Nick Ndeda sparked breakup rumors earlier this year after the two allegedly had a fight in Nakuru, during the festive season where Ms. Kyalo had gone to host an event.

They had gone together, only to head back to Nairobi separately.

The businesswoman had since deleted photos of her with her ex-boyfriend from her social media pages and even unfollowed him.

Their relationship came to the limelight in 2021 and in one of the interviews, the journalist revealed she was the one who sent Nick a Direct Message (DM) on Instagram that led to the relationship.

According to reports, the former celebrity couple has been in an on and off relationship in their dating years, without any firm confirmation of where they stand in each other’s lives.

Just a week ago, the media personality shared her wish for her 33rd birthday saying that she is going to continue looking for love.

Betty Kyalo in another recent interview with a blogger revealed that she and her family are set to release a reality show.

The entrepreneur explained the project will be a Keeping Up With The Kardashians type of show.

We have this special project that is coming up with my family, especially my sisters. It is our reality TV show,” Betty teased.