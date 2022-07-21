Betty Kyalo: Why I fell for Dennis Okari





Media personality Betty Kyalo has revisited her failed marriage to Dennis Okari and revealed why she ended up falling in love with her ex-husband.

Betty recounted how she always wanted to know how to anchor news but she did not have any clue until a goodhearted Dennis decided to help.

“I had just joined KTN and was trying to make a name for myself within the media industry. It is during the many struggles that I first interacted with Mr Okari while learning how to anchor news,” she said.

The mother of one said that the award-winning investigative journalist even showed her how to use an auto cue.

Betty further said she really appreciates the fact that Dennis came through for her and that she has a lot of gratitude from what she learnt from him.

It is from the many times they spent behind the scenes where Dennis trained her on how to anchor news that their love blossomed love leading to a lavish wedding in 2015.

Before their wedding the two had dated for five years. But the marriage collapsed barely six months after the wedding. Betty recently said that holds no grudges against Dennis who has since moved remarried.