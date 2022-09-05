Beware! How Nairobi man lured neighbourhood kids and abused them

Crime scene - Do not cross. Chalk outline of murdered victim of Violence with Evidence around.

A man was over the weekend nabbed for allegedly sodomising six young boys within Mukuru Kwa Reuben slums in Nairobi County.

Mr Moses Ombati was nabbed by detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and those from the regular police unit at Railways Zone within the slums.

A police report seen by Nairobi News revealed that Mr Ombati allegedly committed the crime on diverse dates from August 20, 2022, to September 1, 2022.

The six boys are minors aged between 9 years and 12 years and pupils at a local primary school in Nairobi.

“The children were then taken to post-rape care for medication and counselling and so far two of them have already been confirmed positive,” the report filed within Makadara Division read in part.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in Court on Monday, September 5, 2022.

Nairobi News has established that the parents of the six boys had already recorded a statement with the police as per what their children had informed them.

It all started when one of the children told his father that he was experiencing some pain and that the suspect had lured him to his house.

When the minor was asked who are some of the friends that usually go with him to the suspect’s house the names of the other five were mentioned.

The parents then made a report at a local police station within the slums after the children confessed that the man had ever sodomised them.

According to Kenyan law, sodomy is a felony per Section 162 of the Kenyan Penal Code and its punishable by 14-years-imprisonment.

“Any sexual practices between males is termed as gross indecency and are a felony under section 165 of the same statute, punishable by five years imprisonment,” the Kenyan law states.

