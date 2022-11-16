Beware of fake jobs in Thailand, Kenyans warned





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned Kenyans of fake jobs in Thailand that are being advertised online. According to the Kenyan Embassy in Bangkok, most of the agents are online scammers and are wanted by the police.

Those who fall into the trap end up in Myanmar where they are used to commit cybercrimes under the watchful eye of Chinese networks and those who fail to get the targeted number of clients, mostly Americans, are usually assaulted and locked up for days without food.

So far they have been able to rescue 76 victims, including 10 Ugandans and one Burundian.

“The Kenya Embassy in Bangkok issues further warning to Kenyans to stop applying for fake sales and customer care jobs in Thailand advertised online. The Embassy is deeply concerned that despite previous warnings in the media and online platforms, Kenyans continue to fall prey to online job scammers, who are unrelenting in their search for innocent Kenyans,” the Embassy said via Twitter.

“Many of the agents, wanted by the police are still advertising sales and customer care jobs purported to be in Thailand with impunity, well aware that there are no such jobs,” the Embassy said.

In other cases, if the victims are not subjected to forced labuor, they risk having their body organs harvested for the black market.

“The Kenyans and many other Africans working in the forced labour camps run the great risk of losing their body organs and lives as well. Already one young Kenyan has died as a result of a botched operation by quack doctors operating in Chinese-run factories in Myanmar. Others who have been rescued have returned home in crutches and broken limbs after being severely beaten by up to 20 gang members operating in the factories,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“The rescue operations have however been hampered by the raging civil strife in Myanmar. Recent army operations killed over 60 people in the area controlled by rebel groups, who provide protection to the Chinese cartels. The Embassy is concerned that some of the Kenyans, lured by the promises of good pay have opted to remain in Myanmar and Lao PDR to continue vomiting cyber-crimes. These groups of Kenyans present a serious threat to Kenya’s national security.”

