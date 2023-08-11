Bewsys launches revolutionary social impact product in Kenya





Better World Systems (Bewsys), a trailblazing technology company dedicated to catalyzing social transformation, proudly announces the successful launch of its ground breaking social impact software Alleviate in Kenya.

The event, held on August 10, 2023 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, marked a pivotal moment in Bewsys’ mission to drive positive change and create lasting impact on local communities.

Alleviate is a comprehensive solution that has the potential to disrupt the way social impact activities are managed and monitored in Kenya.

Through this cutting-edge technology, strategic partnerships, and an

unwavering commitment to addressing pressing social challenges, Bewsys has brought to life a solution that stands poised to make a lasting difference.

Alleviate is a system that will enable over 4.1 billion people on earth have access to social protection. The system helps organizations in the sector roll out social assistance, safety net programs, cash transfers,

public works, fees waivers, subsidies and a lot more all in one collaborative platform.

“At Bewsys we transform communities through collaborating with partners globally to create lasting impact,” said Bewsys CEO Mr Robert Okine adding that in the social impact world, organizations like to do good and feel good about it.

“We quickly forget the actual need on the ground and provide solutions based off our own assumptions. This is where Bewsys comes in, we provide a system that gives actual data, generated by the people in need of social protection, that is then fed to the organizations that provide solutions. A data driven approach creates direct and long-lasting impact in the society.”

The event featured notable speakers and thought leaders, including The Global Director, CHASP Advisory

Mr Omondi Otieno and B Lab Africa CEO Ms Lucy Muigai who shared their insights on the pressing social issues at hand and the innovative approach taken by Bewsys.

Speaking during the event, Mr Otieno noted that in order to improve the reach and quality of healthcare and social protection programs in Africa, it is crucial for social organizations to understand exactly what is needed and where it is needed the most.

“The only way to achieve impact is to be extremely clear on the problem you are trying to solve, the worst hit areas and the best way to provide the solution. Alleviate is designed to lower the costs of problem solving and increase the speed at which NGO’s can achieve their mandates.”

“Through the potent synergy of enterprise, B Lab exerts a transformative influence on global corporations, guiding them to harmonize profit and purpose. This novel approach of strategic collaboration by Better World Solutions fosters a progression from assumed to real impact by the nonprofit world and social enterprises,” said Ms Muigai adding that the time for the NGO world to embrace data driven approaches is now.

During the event, Mr Ulrich Gros, a Non-Executive Board Member of Bewsys, emphasized the company’s dedication to making a real impact in Kenya. “Today, we stand on the cusp of a new era,” he said.

With the launch of Alleviate, we are not just introducing technology – we are fostering positive change, creating opportunities, and empowering individuals and communities to thrive.”

Digital innovation through partnerships. Innovation is the key to transformation and navigating change together.

It is the driving force that moves companies forward and changes problems into solutions. We are challenging convention and forging new paths where we forge new partnerships to spur change and growth within our social impact ecosystem.

The company’s CEO Mr Okine said that Bewsys’ success has been built on collaboration and commitment. “The company extends its heartfelt gratitude to its partners, whose unwavering support

and dedication have been instrumental in bringing this innovative solution to fruition. Together, Bewsys and its partners are taking a bold step towards transforming lives and communities.”