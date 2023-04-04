Beyonce is the second richest black female entertainer in America

Beyonce performs on stage at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. AFP PHOTO

Despite being reportedly paid a whooping Sh 3.18 billion to perform for one hour at the grand opening of Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s latest luxury hotel, in January 2023, American megastar singer Beyoncé Knowles still placed second as the highest-paid black female entertainer in the United States of America.

According to research done by That Sister, an American publication that focuses on positive stories regarding black Americans and their culture, Beyoncé ranked in second with a net worth of $500 million (Sh 66.45 billion).

Her wealth comes from her work as a singer-songwriter with over 30 Grammy Awards and dominating Billboard Awards for years.

She also owns her own clothing line, Ivy Park, which has a sporty theme and recently announced a partnership with globally renowned fashion house Balmain.

In first place was television queen Oprah Winfrey with $3.5 billion dollars (Sh 465.15 billion).

That Sister found that Oprah topped the most influential black person and most powerful person in the entertainment industry since she launched her entertainment career in 1985.

She hosted the long-running, Oprah Winfrey Show and appeared in movies such as The Color Purple, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air among several others. She also owns her own television network, OWN, and became the first black female billionaire in the world in 2003.

In third place was actress Halle Berry with $90 million (Sh 11.9 billion). She is the first black woman to win an Oscar Academy Award for her work, and by the 2000s, she was the highest-paid actress in America.

Musician Alicia Keys ranked fourth with $75 million (Sh 9.9 billion) from her work as a singer-songwriter too.

Twice, she was listed in Times Magazine’s 100 most influential people and was ranked as one of the greatest singers of all time by Rolling Stone.

Aside from singing, the musician also acts occasionally and was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in some of the movies she appeared in.

Other black female American entertainers who made this list were musician/actress Queen Latifah in fifth place with $70 million (Sh 9.2 billion), talk show host and actress Whoopi Goldberg with $60 million (Sh 7.9 billion) in sixth place and actress Kerry Washington (Scandal) with $50 million (Sh 6.6 billion) at 7th place.

Jada Pinkett Smith ranked seventh place too, with $50 million. In comparison, actresses Zoe Saldana and Gabrielle Union shored up the list, with each being worth $40 million (Sh 5.3 billion) at positions nine and 10.

