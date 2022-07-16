Beyoncé posts first TikTok video and her fans can’t keep calm

In this file photo taken on November 4, 2016 recording artist Beyonce performs during a Get Out The Vote concert Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. FILE | AFP

Award-winning singer-actress Beyoncé finally posted her first TikTok video since joining the platform in December 2021, with her entire music catalog now available for use on the increasingly popular social media platform.

Beyoncé had already amassed over three million followers before even publishing her first post, which she dedicated to her fans.

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for ‘Break My Soul!'” Beyoncé’s caption read, referring to her most recent single released last June 20.

The video itself was a compilation of fans dancing to Break My Soul, celebrating the arrival of Beyoncé’s much-awaited seventh album Renaissance. Queen Bey even made the effort to tag each of the creators featured.

Even rapper Cardi B made an appearance on the video post, quoting the lyrics “In case you forgot how we act outside.”

Apart from Break My Soul, TikTok users can now use Beyoncé’s other songs for their videos such as Single Ladies, Halo, Run the World (Girls), Love on Top, and Irreplaceable.

Her TikTok followers only add to the millions of others the multi-awarded Grammy winner has on social media — 268 million on Instagram, 56 million on Facebook, 15.5 million on Twitter and 24.7 million YouTube subscribers.

Renaissance is presumed to be the first portion of a two-part or multiple-part series, will be released on July 29.

Beyoncé, who has three children with rapper Jay-Z, also admitted working on the record allowed her to feel “free” amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving, ” She wrote on Instagram.

TikTok welcomes Beyoncé on the social media! 🔗: https://t.co/cNEGL14y4r pic.twitter.com/3Ly8eDX2g3 — Beyoncé Updates (@beyonceupdtes) July 14, 2022

Beyonce posted her first TikTok. pic.twitter.com/RRAZKsLl26 — Leslie Mac (@LeslieMac) July 14, 2022

tiktok has changed their bio to “i’m Beyoncé’s app now 👑" pic.twitter.com/i4KqMZj9lA — kira jackson 🗡🛡 (@thekirajackson) July 14, 2022