Beyonce to perform at Oscars

Beyonce arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at the Dolby theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood.

Beyonce arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at the Dolby theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood.





Singer Beyoncé, born Beyoncé Giselle Knowles will perform her Oscar-nominated song live at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony on March 27, producers announced on Tuesday.

The singer, nominated for Be Alive from the film King Richard, was among the performers announced by the Academy.

Others headed to the Oscars include Billie Eilish, who with Finneas will be performing the theme from No Time to Die, Reba McEntire, singing Somehow You Do from the movie Four Good Days and Sebastián Yatra, belting Dos Oruguitas from Encanto.

Introducing this year’s Original Song nominees and performers for the 94th #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/ix09lxge8x — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 23, 2022

Over the years, the Academy has shown its affection for Beyoncé as a performer.

In 2005, the singer performed numerous tracks in the best song category on the live broadcast, including Learn to Be Lonely from the feature remake of The Phantom of the Opera.

She sang alongside Jennifer Hudson and Anika Noni Rose in 2007 with a medley from Dreamgirls, and also in 2009 to accompany host Hugh Jackman in a montage celebrating movie musicals.

All four are competing in the category of best original song at the Academy Awards ceremony that will take place in Hollywood on March 27.