Bi Mkurugenzi on how she and Abel Mutua share the money they make





Influencer Judy Nyawira has opened up on how she and her actor and screenwriter husband, Abel ‘Mkurugenzi’ Mutua, manage their finances.

To manage their finances, Bi Mkurugenzi says she and her husband have different individual accounts and a joint account.

“Everyone has their account and then we have joint accounts. When we get money, it goes into our accounts. If I get paid for some work that I have done, it goes to my account and the same goes for Abel. From the personal accounts, we now transfer the money to the joint account. Mrs. Mutua explains.

Together, they have a total of four joint bank accounts, which is a deliberate decision.

“We allocate our accounts per project. We have one joint account for Mumbu’s (their daughter) education. Then we have another joint account for emergencies that we both use. Then we have another joint account for family projects, like the house project we have right now, and then we have another joint account for business. These four joint accounts are funded from our accounts but the way we do it is that there is a percentage that we contribute to each joint account,” adds the 36-year-old.

Nyawira also touched on how she deals with her emotional lows, stating that working out has been a stress reliever.

“Going to the gym has helped. Working out does something to your whole being. Rarely would you go to the gym and be in a bad mood or low-spirited, even if you were before the workout. Going to the gym activates the endorphin hormone and relaxes you.”

Nyawira and Abel have been together for 15 years, seven of them as a married couple.

She points out that working with her husband has been the most fulfilling thing in her life, as they have been able to grow together and build a life of prosperity. Abel and his wife are currently among top content creators in Kenya who generate millions of shillings in income from the creative industry.